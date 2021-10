Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 may be revealed soon. According to various reports and job listings, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is in development and has been since the original was released in 2019. If this is true, it's likely not very far away from releasing, presumably on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X, but possibly on PS4 and Xbox One as well. To this end, it could be revealed soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO