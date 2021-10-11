Marketing 360 Named Emerging Favorite Content Marketing Software on Capterra’s 2021 Shortlist
Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360 is proud to have been named an emerging favorite content marketing software. To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all content marketing software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn’t meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.martechseries.com
