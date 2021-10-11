CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Ad Execs: Facebook's Loss Is CTV's Gain

mediapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Facebook has had a volatile month is an understatement, but that's how the equity research team at BMO Capital Markets characterizes the impact of multiple "headwinds" on the social network's investor confidence -- including a "deluge of negative headlines," as well as the material impact of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework.

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Facebook's Latest Reckoning: Will Anything Change?

The fallout continues from the revelations made by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former product manager who leaked thousands of documents to The Wall Street Journal, in addition to testifying before Congress and filing complaints with the Security and Exchange Commission. Earlier this month, Haugen revealed her identity on "60...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

A Call To Advertise Responsibly In Digital

Last week, I sat through a presentation by a client’s third-party verification service, which had analyzed digital media ad placement relative to the client’s self-defined safety and decency requirements. And while confidentiality prevents me from sharing specifics, there are a few general conclusions I feel I can share with you.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

34% Of U.S. Internet Users Report Watching AVOD In Past Month

In case there was any doubt about the growth of ad-supported streaming, here’s a new stat: As of Q3 2021, more than a third (34%) of U.S. internet users reported having watched an AVOD service during the past month. That’s up from 17% in Q3 2020. Growth among younger consumers...
INTERNET
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctv#Bmo Capital Markets#Disney Hulu#Google Youtube#Congressional#Chinese
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Microsoft To Remove 'Social' Part Of LinkedIn In China

Microsoft will shut down its current version of LinkedIn in China to rid the site of social networking features, making it the last major U.S. social network to leave the country. Microsoft announced Thursday in a post that after facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

How Advertisers Might Benefit From Google Modernizing Mobile Search

Google’s mobile search now offers a continuous scroll feature. The company’s calling it, yes, you got it, “continuous scrolling.”. The new feature eliminates the “more results” button at the bottom of the page. The next page loads automatically. For those who want to keep scrolling, they will have an option to go through up to four pages of search results without clicking to load more.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Mobile Overtakes Mail As Top Local Ad Medium

As some of you may already know, I don't consider mobile an ad medium, per se. It's a device people use to interface with media, some of which is ad-supported. And since mobile is also increasingly the best available interface for many consumers, it's also becoming the dominant one they use to access advertising in many categories, including local ones.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
mediapost.com

70% Of Buyers Say All TV Should Be Bought On Impressions

More than 70% of media buyers in the U.S. and three other key markets agree that all forms of TV should be sold on impressions, according to the latest converged TV report from TVSquared. The research included a survey of 300 U.S. client and agency buyers by Advertising Perceptions and...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

DoorDash Ad Business Grabs Brands With Search, Self-Service Options

DoorDash wants to increase its advertising offerings to better compete with Instacart and Uber Eats. The company this week launched an advertising platform for brands, with self-service capabilities. Offerings are for restaurants and consumer product goods (CPG) brands. PepsiCo, and Uncle Julio’s are among the early adopters. The move supports...
BUSINESS
psuvanguard.com

Facebook’s moment of no return

Facebook Inc. has had quite a rough week during the first month of Oct. On Oct. 4, 2021, from about 11:40 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST, Facebook encountered a nearly 6-hour outage affecting all of its encompassing products, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. In an ironic twist, the news was publicized from Facebook via Twitter.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Father Of Slain Reporter Asks FTC To Investigate Facebook Over Videos

The father of a journalist killed on the air is urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Facebook for allegedly allowing videos of her murder to remain on the platform. In a complaint filed Thursday, Andy Parker alleges that Facebook and Instagram deceive users by claiming to ban material that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediapost.com

To Grow Subscriptions, Media Companies Need To Expand Beyond Super Fans

As media companies scramble to build out subscription businesses and realize year-over-year growth in their subscribers, they should be looking at casual or infrequent readers, according to new research. The findings, from the International News Media Association, indicate that light readers represent the strongest growth path for mature subscription businesses...
MARKETS
mediapost.com

E-Marketing Pre-K: Ecommerce Brands Fail Basic Tests On Their Sites

Ecommerce brands are unprepared for demand surges, and few offer personalization on their sites, according to the State of Search Report 2021, a study by Coleman Parkes Research, sponsored by Algolia. Of the retailers polled across four countries, 79% have little or no personalization or recommendation functionality. One can assume...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Google Countersues Epic Games For Allegedly Violating Developer Agreement

Google, which was sued last year by Epic Games, has countersued the "Fortnite" game developer for allegedly attempting to bypass Google's policies regarding in-app payments. “Epic willfully breached the [developer distribution agreement] by submitting a version of Fortnite for publication on Google Play with a payment other than Google Play Billing for purchases of in-app content,” Google alleges in a counterclaim filed this week with U.S. District Court Judge James Donato in San Francisco.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Concerned About Your Privacy With Targeted Facebook Ads? Here's How to Stop FB From Tracking Your Data

Facebook Ads can be very helpful in times of searching for our particular needs, however, they can also be shockingly accurate in leading you towards your searches. The social media giant has developed a targeted Facebook Ads feature that allows marketers to be in front of their targeted audience using Facebook's data. Marketers using the platform can target audiences on Facebook with a dozen different ad formats, and made possible by numerous ad targeting parameters.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Ad Execs: Contextual Is King, Again

Contextual targeting based on the contextual environment of the media consumers are present on is projected to be the dominant form of consumer ad targeting within a year, overtaking behavioral targeting based on tracking people's identities and behaviors via their use of digital media and devices. That's the finding of...
INTERNET
Harvard Health

Facebook’s moral quandary

Testimony by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who holds a degree from Harvard Business School, and a series in the Wall Street Journal have left many, including Joshua Greene, Harvard professor of psychology, calling for stricter regulation of the social media company. Greene, who studies moral judgment and decision-making and is the author of “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them,” says Facebook executives’ moral emotions are not well-tuned to the consequences of their decisions, a common human frailty that can lead to serious social harms. Among other things, the company has been accused of stoking division through the use of algorithms that promote polarizing content and ignoring the toxic effect its Instagram app has on teenage girls. In an interview with the Gazette, Greene discussed how his work on moral dilemmas can be applied to Facebook. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
INTERNET
wpsdlocal6.com

Facebook's algorithm

Facebook algorithm favors content that gets negative responses from users. Facebook is not having a great week. Late last week reports emerged that the social media gi…
INTERNET
Axios

Facebook's perfect storm

A whistleblower's sharp testimony — following hard on the heels of a massive global service outage — has raised hopes among Facebook's many critics on the Hill and in the industry that Congress will place new restraints on the company. The big picture: The outage showed how dependent on Facebook...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy