Riders Republic Gets Free Trial Only For Tomorrow

People have long considered shipbreaking jobs as among the most dangerous in the entire world. Workers constantly have to deal with risks involving harmful chemicals, unsafe equipment, and other safety hazards. Additionally, many workers do not receive the proper training that would ensure maximum safety, and wages often remain dangerously low. Understandably, most people would not want to get a shipbreaking job if they had the option not to. On the other hand, a virtual shipbreaking job, which would allow people to partake in the activity without any of the risks normally associated with it, may come off as appealing to some. Developer Games Incubator’s Ship Graveyard Simulator aims to provide exactly this kind of hands-off shipbreaking experience, and interested Steam players can try out the free prologue on October 7 at 11 AM ET.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO