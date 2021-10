Agrivoltaics is a term we'll probably be hearing a lot more of in the coming years. Often known as solar sharing, agrivoltaics is where solar technology meets traditional farming. These systems are straightforward: Solar panels are installed at a higher level so that plants can grow underneath them. While this may seem counterintuitive, too much sunlight can actually stress the plants, and shading the crops means they will need less water, which usually evaporates quickly in an open field. Furthermore, plants "sweat," cooling the panels above and increasing their efficiency. This results in a win-win situation in which land productivity is maximized.

