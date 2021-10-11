CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson’s World With The American Red Cross

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. –Wilson started the week off with The Red Cross, learning more about the extreme need for blood donations and efforts to engage the Hispanic Community. The Red Cross blood inventory has reached it’s lowest level in 6 years and is facing a 10,000 unit shortage. There is an emergency need for blood donors to give as soon as possible. The Red Cross follows all safety and infection protocols. If you are healthy, please donate! The Red Cross requires everyone at blood drives and blood donation centers to wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status. ‎

