As I was walking down Bryant Street the other day, a small sandwich board sitting on the sidewalk caught my eye. At that exact moment, I didn’t have time to see what it was all about, but later in the day I got to snooping around. I learned that Create Space Buffalo was owned by Katie Mullaney, and Grind+Align Yoga was owned by Sorren Cooke. So I reached out to Sorren, and met up with the pair for a chat at their studio space, which was located in one of my favorite buildings in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO