Flipboard Designs Top Topics Around Creators and Curators

Through the new funding, the platform said it will “develop a new web3-native social media experience, expand the Yup community, and empower curators across the web”. Yup, a social network for rewarding content curators has raised the sum of $3.5 million in seed funding which was led by Distributed Global, an early investor in crypto unicorns Dapper Labs, Audius, and Solana. The funding round was co-led by other key investors in the digital currency ecosystem ranging from Dapper Labs to LD Capital, as well as angel investors including Danny Zuckerman (3box), Patrick Rivera (Mirror), Alex Gausman (NFTX), and Bill Block (Miramax) amongst others.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO