Flipboard Designs Top Topics Around Creators and Curators

Cover picture for the articleNew Photography Destination Succeeds Food and Tech, More to Come. Flipboard rolls out new features and expert coverage to make its platform a destination for photographers and photography enthusiasts. This is part of a larger initiative to redesign top topics around communities, putting expert curators front and center and elevating the creator ecosystem on the platform. Technology and food are topics that follow a similar model; travel and personal finance will be added in the coming weeks.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

