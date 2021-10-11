Flipboard Designs Top Topics Around Creators and Curators
New Photography Destination Succeeds Food and Tech, More to Come. Flipboard rolls out new features and expert coverage to make its platform a destination for photographers and photography enthusiasts. This is part of a larger initiative to redesign top topics around communities, putting expert curators front and center and elevating the creator ecosystem on the platform. Technology and food are topics that follow a similar model; travel and personal finance will be added in the coming weeks.martechseries.com
