CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Winter Storm Warning: Yellowstone

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winter is in the way to Yellowstone Park as the National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning until noon on Tuesday. Heavy snow is forecast with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches or more and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Travel could be very...

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire danger lessens

Fire danger throughout Yellowstone National Park has been reduced to low now due to autumn precipitation.  Park officials say as such, there are no fire restrictions currently in place. However, campfires are only permitted within fire rings in campgrounds and some back country campsites. Of course, all campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving the site. At this time, there are no active fires burning in Yellowstone. Fire danger farther south in the Teton Interagency Fire area remains high. Hunters frequenting the area at this time are reminded to be very careful with their use of campfires or warming fires. In fall of 2018, a hunter’s abandoned fire started the “Roosevelt Fire” south of Jackson. That fire burned over 61,000 acres and destroyed 58 homes.
ENVIRONMENT
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone search scales back

Yellowstone National Park is scaling back search and recovery efforts for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo of Ogden, Utah. The search for Crumbo has continued for nearly three weeks using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews. Crumbo and his brother Mark O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, were reported overdue by a family...
OGDEN, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

National Wildlife Refuge Week

The National Elk Refuge is celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week, October 10th through the 16th, with library art packets, an October Art Challenge, and an outdoor display of the 100 Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp entries from the 2021 contest. The Refuge is partnering with Teton County Library, Jackson branch to...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Temporary closures in Grand Teton National Park

A temporary area closure will be in effect for several trails around Phelps Lake as well as the Death Canyon Road in Grand Teton National today, and again from Tuesday, October 12th through Thursday, October 14th. The temporary area closure is necessary to ensure public safety during construction activities involving helicopter transport of heavy materials from White Grass to the Phelps Lake outlet bridge on the east side of Phelps Lake.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverton, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Planned power outage in Alpine

Lower Valley Energy has announced a planned power outage for maintenance on October 12th beginning at 9:00 am and lasting until about 3:30 pm for customers in northeast Alpine, the Refuge area, Alpine Village Loop and East of Palisades. Anyone living in those areas should make appropriate plans for the loss of power during that time.
ALPINE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Woman burned in Yellowstone thermal feature

A 20-year-old woman from Washington suffered significant thermal burns between her shoulders and feet Sunday in the vicinity of Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction. Park rangers explain that when the woman and her father exited their vehicle to look around, their dog jumped out of the car and into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone death was from hypothermia

An autopsy has been completed on 67-year-old Mark O’Neill whose body was found on the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park on September 20th. The autopsy determined the cause of death was hypothermia. O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, along with his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah,...
OGDEN, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly study begins in GTNP

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will begin trapping grizzlies in Grand Teton National Park Monday and continue their efforts through the month. The project is part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Trained professionals...
TETON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Winter Storm Warning#Yellowstone Park#Extreme Weather
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Lake Dam repair work commences

The Bureau of Reclamation, Upper Snake Field Office, has announced plans to temporarily close the Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis beginning next Tuesday, and continuing through Friday, October 29th to perform crane work on the dam. Crane work will take place to set and move the bulkhead gate in order to inspect and perform maintenance work on multiple reservoir release gates at the Jackson Lake Dam. The first two closures are tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional closures and timing will be dependent on maintenance requirements and weather conditions. Variable message boards advising visitors of the closures will be operational 24 hours in advance, staged at Jackson Lake Junction and near Signal Mountain Lodge. The closures will take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and last for about two hours each closure. Access to the Snake River, including the boat launch and fishing area below the dam will remain available north of Jackson Lake Dam during this time. There is no evening or weekend work planned at this time.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone search continues

Yellowstone National Park searchers moved from searching to recovery efforts Friday after they failed to locate 74-year-old Kim Crumbo at Shoshone Lake. Through the week, crews swept all the trails in the area, searched the entire Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat and gridded the open water by helicopter but were unable to locate Crumbo. On Friday, crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center began using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. However, park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter. Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant. The body of Crumbo’s half-brother Mark O’Neill from Chimacum, Washington was found Monday near their campsite on the east shore of the lake along with fishing gear, a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings. This incident remains under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton visitation drops – slightly

It wasn’t the busiest August ever in Grand Teton National Park, but it was busy none-the-less. The National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics office reports a total of 696,564 recreational visitors entered the park during the month making it the fourth busiest on record. That number compares with 702,022 visitors -or a 1% decrease – in 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic. August of 2020 saw 710,198 recreational visitors, or approximately 2% more than this year. The busiest August ever in the park was in 2017 which was the year it was the epicenter of the solar eclipse. Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are beginning to wind down from the summer season. All visitors to Grand Teton are highly encouraged to plan ahead, recreate responsibly and help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Park mountain goat hunt begins

The culling of non-native mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park will begin today as part of a multi-year management plan to conserve a native and vulnerable population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range. Mountain goats are not native to the Teton range and can carry bacterial diseases that are lethal to bighorn sheep. The Teton Range bighorn sheep population has been relatively isolated and is therefore likely ‘naïve’ to these diseases. Without immediate intervention, the mountain goat population is expected to grow and could contribute to the potential elimination of the native bighorn sheep. Over 20 volunteer teams, consisting of a minimum of two individuals each and a maximum of six individuals per team, will participate this year. In the interest of safety and efficiency, the park is only drawing on qualified volunteers who were trained and participated in the program last year. There are significantly fewer mountain goats in the park, and removal will be significantly more difficult. The operational season will continue until October 25th, weather permitting.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
OGDEN, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents urged to give bears space

Bears throughout Wyoming, including celebrated Grizzly 399 and her four adolescent cubs, are becoming increasingly active in search of food before winter hibernation. Wyoming’s wildlife managers are encouraging all residents and visitors to do their part to keep bears – and themselves – safe. Kristin Combs with Wyoming Wildlife Advocates says 399 is widely viewed as a national treasure, and she encourages fans to give the bear and her family plenty of space.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
688
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy