Winter Storm Warning: Yellowstone

The Bureau of Reclamation, Upper Snake Field Office, has announced plans to temporarily close the Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis beginning next Tuesday, and continuing through Friday, October 29th to perform crane work on the dam. Crane work will take place to set and move the bulkhead gate in order to inspect and perform maintenance work on multiple reservoir release gates at the Jackson Lake Dam. The first two closures are tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional closures and timing will be dependent on maintenance requirements and weather conditions. Variable message boards advising visitors of the closures will be operational 24 hours in advance, staged at Jackson Lake Junction and near Signal Mountain Lodge. The closures will take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and last for about two hours each closure. Access to the Snake River, including the boat launch and fishing area below the dam will remain available north of Jackson Lake Dam during this time. There is no evening or weekend work planned at this time.

JACKSON, WY ・ 16 DAYS AGO