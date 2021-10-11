Washington at risk of fading in NFC East standings

Another week of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, and the Cowboys are starting to pull away in the NFC East standings. Dallas recorded its fourth-straight win in Week 5 to improve to 4-1, while Washington stumbled in a winnable game against the Jameis Winston-led Saints. It's still too early to make any sweeping declarations about how this division is going to shake out, but with the way Washington's schedule looks over the next two months, the Cowboys could have the division wrapped up by December.