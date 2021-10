Seonghyeon Kim is not a name that most casual golf fans know. But this week at the CJ Cup, Kim is making a name for himself against many of the best players in the world. For information purposes, Kim is 23 years old and hails from South Korea. He turned professional at just 19 years old and has already had a great deal of success during his short pro career.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO