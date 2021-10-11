Chicago gun violence kills 3, wounds 39, including a 2-year-old girl

This weekend, gun violence killed three people and wounded another 39 in Chicago. Among the wounded is a 2-year-old girl, according to Sun Times Media Wire. A family gathered in the Gresham neighborhood just after 5 PM Friday. Suddenly, a drive-by shooter opened fire on the family. They all took cover, including the mother of the 2-year-old girl, who was holding her child at the time. Still, a bullet struck the child in the arm. Another man was also wounded in the leg. Someone among them returned fire with an AK-47. As a result, no one died. However, no one has yet to be arrested for the shooting either.