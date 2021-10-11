CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago gun violence kills 3, wounds 39, including a 2-year-old girl

By Jenny Goldsberry
Sara A. Carter
Sara A. Carter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend, gun violence killed three people and wounded another 39 in Chicago. Among the wounded is a 2-year-old girl, according to Sun Times Media Wire. A family gathered in the Gresham neighborhood just after 5 PM Friday. Suddenly, a drive-by shooter opened fire on the family. They all took cover, including the mother of the 2-year-old girl, who was holding her child at the time. Still, a bullet struck the child in the arm. Another man was also wounded in the leg. Someone among them returned fire with an AK-47. As a result, no one died. However, no one has yet to be arrested for the shooting either.

saraacarter.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sara A. Carter

Chicago shootings kill 4, wound 37 over the weekend

Various gunmen in the city of Chicago shot 41 people this weekend. As a result four victims died. According to CBS Chicago, five of the victims were under 18 years of age. First, at 5 PM Friday one 15-year-old boy and another 16-year-old boy came under fire while walking down the street. One took a bullet to the shoulder and the other took one in his foot. Both remained in good condition at Loretto Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
Sara A. Carter

Sara A. Carter

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Political News & Opinion

 https://saraacarter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy