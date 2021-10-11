CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, clouding expectations for third-quarter earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.46 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,723.79.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.90 points, or 0.13%, at 4,385.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.46 points, or 0.27%, to 14,540.08 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

