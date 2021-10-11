Ford working on 'Charge Angels' to help improve charging stations
Any automaker selling EVs without also building an in-house charging network needs to keep close tabs on its charge station partners. Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess found that out recently while on a drive from Italy to Austria, discovering "anything but a premium charging experience" to be had with VW charge station partner Ionity. On this side of the world, Ford is thinking about how to prevent such follies. Ford wants to hunt down those chargers that might not "have the quality or reliability" that the automaker wants and customers demand. Automotive News found out the company is considering putting a fleet of so-called Charge Angels on the task.www.autoblog.com
