CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford working on 'Charge Angels' to help improve charging stations

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny automaker selling EVs without also building an in-house charging network needs to keep close tabs on its charge station partners. Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess found that out recently while on a drive from Italy to Austria, discovering "anything but a premium charging experience" to be had with VW charge station partner Ionity. On this side of the world, Ford is thinking about how to prevent such follies. Ford wants to hunt down those chargers that might not "have the quality or reliability" that the automaker wants and customers demand. Automotive News found out the company is considering putting a fleet of so-called Charge Angels on the task.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Motor Mouth: Tesla charging stations can't be shared

Q: We have a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E and have a question regarding remote charging stations. Many of the charging stations located in shopping center parking lots say, "Tesla cars only." I realize that most of these units were installed when only Teslas were on the road. Would charging our Mustang Mach E at the Tesla charging units cause any damage to our car?
CARS
hngn.com

These Nightstands With Charging Stations Are a Must for Tech-Minded People

Do you have more than one connected device? Most people today have at least two devices that they use. You might have one set of devices for personal use, and another set of devices needed for work. Or, you might be a business owner with a phone, tablet, laptop, or other devices needed in the course of doing business.
ELECTRONICS
ngtnews.com

Go-Station Debuts Mobile App to Augment Drivers’ EV Charging Experience

Go-Station is launching its new electric vehicle (EV) mobile app that puts EV drivers at the center of an enhanced charging experience. Available in the Apple App Store, the Go-Station mobile app will allow EV drivers to locate and charge their vehicles at close to 3,000 charging connectors across the U.S. Within the app, drivers will also be able to view amenities within walking distance of charging stations (e.g., restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, personal services, etc.).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Infrastructure#Gm#Volkswagen Group#Vw#Automotive News#Ford Ev
waghostwriter.com

Electric Car charging stations park themselves at WA

During the summer of 2021, Westford agreed on placing electric car charging stations at WA, and is currently in the process of completing this project. Soon, these electric car charging stations in front of WA will be usable after they are connected to an energy source, replenishing the battery of electric cars throughout the day.
WESTFORD, MA
MotorBiscuit

Charge Angels Setting out to Find and Repair Broken Ford Electric Vehicle Chargers

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E first rolled out, there were a lot of issues with the electric vehicle chargers. If Mach-E drivers could locate a charging station, there were frequently issues getting the EV to charge. How does Ford plan on fixing the issue before the F-150 Lightning hits the road? The automaker is sending out Charge Angels to help diagnose and fix problem areas within the charging network.
CARS
The Associated Press

Fluke FEV100 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Test Adapter Reliably Tests EV Charging Stations Without an EV

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021-- As more electric vehicle charging stations are installed to meet the growing demand, the need to ensure stations are operating properly and safely takes on new urgency. One of the first of its kind in North America, the new Fluke FEV100 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Test Adapter tests the safety and performance of level 1 or level 2 electric vehicle AC charging stations (EVSEs) with type 1 connectors.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

Ford Mustang Coyote V8 reportedly loses 10 horsepower for 2022

Ford's heritage-laced Mustang is losing a few of its ponies for the 2022 model year, according to a recent report. Soon-to-be-enforced emissions regulations have forced Ford to lower the 5.0-liter Coyote V8's output by 10 horsepower in the GT and the Mach 1 models. Enthusiast website Muscle Car & Trucks...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Report: Ford is sending "charge angels" to infrastructure trouble spots

As the rollout of the Ford Mustang Mach-E continues, the automaker is reportedly sending "charge angels" to identify faulty infrastructure. Some public charging stations are older and don't meet Ford's standards for reliability, Darren Palmer, the automaker's general manager of battery electric vehicles, said in a recent interview with Automotive News.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive Review | Packing that electric punch

The Ford Mustang Mach-E as we have known it has lacked "the punch." Oh, it delivers the immediate low-end torque delivered by every EV, and can plant you firmly into its soft front seats well enough. A 0-60 time of 4.8 seconds for the Premium AWD is nothing to sneeze at. But the punch to the chest you get when nailing the right pedal, as in a Tesla or Polestar 2? That feeling that can take your breath away, knock the sunglasses off your head and make you laugh at its absurdity? Nope, nada, missing in action … until now.
CARS
Street.Com

What Are the Biggest Companies Making EV Charging Stations?

With the calls for reducing carbon emissions, the popularity of electric vehicles has been steadily increasing with more automakers introducing plug-in models on a regular basis. But charging all of these EVs requires an extensive charging infrastructure to make their use convenient and useful. Following Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Honda shows off e:N sub-brand's EVs for China, and maybe elsewhere

Honda certainly has an interesting electric car strategy in the works. Or arguably multiple strategies. It's currently selling the incredibly charismatic Honda E hatchback in Europe and Japan. For the U.S., it's leaning on GM, with a couple of models coming for 2024, the first of which has been named Prologue. And for China, it has a whopping 10 models planned to launch in the next five years. Now Honda has shown a couple of those production models, and, perhaps more interesting, three concepts that hint at what's coming.
CARS
Autoblog

Most American Cars: Ford Mustang GT tops the list for 2021

The car built with the most American/Canadian parts content is the 2021 Ford Mustang GT – with the manual transmission, specifically, no less – giving Ford a second consecutive year atop the American University Kogod Business School annual "Made in America" index. We already knew that it doesn't get much more American than a V8 pony car, but now we've got the numbers to prove it.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Range Does an Electric Car Lose Each Year?

While electric vehicles have been proven to have considerably lower ownership costs compared to their ICE counterparts, battery longevity remains an equivocal subject. Similar to how consumers ask how long the batteries can last, manufacturers often question the same subject. ''Every single battery is going to degrade every time you charge and discharge it,'' Atlis Motor Vehicles CEO, Mark Hanchett, told InsideEVs.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Electric Pickup Truck To Be Unveiled At CES 2022

The upcoming Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck will be unveiled at CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) during the opening keynote delivered by General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. In addition the reveal, the brand has also confirmed that the Silverado electric pickup will feature an available...
ELECTRONICS
gmauthority.com

Next-Generation Full-Size GM Pickup Trucks Coming In 2025

The next generation of full-size GM pickup trucks, including the next-gen Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, will debut in 2025, per statements made by General Motors President Mark Reuss. Reuss addressed the launch of the next-generation full-size GM pickup trucks during the recent GM Investor presentation. The launch of the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy