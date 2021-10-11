Tesla Gigabier adds beer to the automaker's alcoholic arsenal

During Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin County Fair over the weekend, company CEO Elon Musk announced a whole slew of fun facts about the automaker's new factory in Germany. One of them stood out as quite a bit different from the others, but fits right into Tesla's history of unique non-car-related endeavors. “We’re gonna build a train station that’s right on the property. And then we’re gonna have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s gonna be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already," he said, before getting to the strangest part. "And we’re even gonna have a beer.”