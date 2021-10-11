CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Tesla Gigabier adds beer to the automaker's alcoholic arsenal

By Jeremy Korzeniewski
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin County Fair over the weekend, company CEO Elon Musk announced a whole slew of fun facts about the automaker's new factory in Germany. One of them stood out as quite a bit different from the others, but fits right into Tesla's history of unique non-car-related endeavors. “We’re gonna build a train station that’s right on the property. And then we’re gonna have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s gonna be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already," he said, before getting to the strangest part. "And we’re even gonna have a beer.”

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 1

Related
Autoblog

Toyota cuts November output, plans to crank up production in December

TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its planned global output for November by as much as 15% due to ongoing chip shortages, but indicated it would ramp up production from December by sticking to its latest full-year production target. Japan's leading carmaker said in a press release it...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Autoblog

Mattel Mega lets you build a Tesla Cybertruck out of 3,000-plus bricks

Mattel is about to release its largest and most complex Tesla Cybertruck toy yet. It's a Mega-branded set – basically Mattel's version of Lego – and includes 3,283 pieces that you'll have to assemble yourself. Additionally, the set promises lots of hidden details and Easter eggs that will only become realized as you put the truck together.
CARS
Robb Report

You Can Now Build a 3,283-Piece Tesla Cybertruck Model—While You Wait for the Real Thing

Tired of waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck? Thanks to Mega you can now build one yourself. The toy company, which is best known for its intricate Lego-like block sets, has teamed up with the EV giant to produce the first buildable version of its eagerly anticipated battery-powered pickup truck. The kit consists of 3,283 resin pieces and includes everything you need to construct a Cybertruck of your very own—even a pair of cracked windows. Mega may be a toy company, but its Cybertruck isn’t for children. Instead, it’s a functional model aimed at those 14 years of age and older. And even...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Beer#Tesla Factory#Food Drink#Gigabier
WKRG News 5

NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. “This is actually the skin of the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

Bugatti's EB110-inspired Centodieci is one hot step closer to production

Bugatti's heritage-inspired Centodieci is related to the Chiron, but it's different enough to require its own set of validation tests. After taking on the Nürburgring, the limited-edition hypercar was put through its paces in the scorching heat of the American Southwest's deserts. "Testing in the hot, dry desert is a...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Adds 56 More Superchargers In Kettleman City, California

Tesla expands its Supercharging capacity in Kettleman City, about halfway between Los Angeles and the Tesla Factory in Fremont, which already had one of the largest and most popular 40-stall stations. At the time of installation in 2017, it was one of the largest and the first with a solar...
KETTLEMAN CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Autoblog

The shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs, says VW CEO

BERLIN — Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the company could lose 30,000 jobs if it transitioned too slowly to electric vehicles (EVs), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Competition from new entrants to Germany's market, like Tesla, has...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Tesla’s Futuristic Cybertruck Just Hit a Big Ol’ Road Block

Tesla diehards have been waiting for the Cybertruck since 2019 when it was first unveiled. They’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for the futuristic-looking truck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a shareholders meeting recently that “supply chain shortages” are causing a delay in production of...
CARS
Autoblog

Honda shows off e:N sub-brand's EVs for China, and maybe elsewhere

Honda certainly has an interesting electric car strategy in the works. Or arguably multiple strategies. It's currently selling the incredibly charismatic Honda E hatchback in Europe and Japan. For the U.S., it's leaning on GM, with a couple of models coming for 2024, the first of which has been named Prologue. And for China, it has a whopping 10 models planned to launch in the next five years. Now Honda has shown a couple of those production models, and, perhaps more interesting, three concepts that hint at what's coming.
CARS
Wired

With Subscriptions, Automakers Mimic Netflix’s Playbook

In 2021, credit card statements are loaded with routine monthly charges: Netflix for video, Spotify for music, XBox Game Pass for gaming, Peloton for fitness—and so on, with meal kits, wine boxes, and high-protein, low-carb cereals. The financial services company UBS estimates that the “subscription economy,” powered by pandemic-induced changes in buying habits, will grow 18 percent annually for the next four years, hitting $1.5 trillion in 2025.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Beer Dubbed ‘GigaBier’

Elon Musk is ready to brew up some libations as the Tesla (TSLA) CEO announced a Cybertruck-inspired beer dubbed “GigaBier” at the company’s Giga Berlin’s County Fair - GigaFest. The fair that was held on Sunday debuted Musk’s plans for the brew’s bottle design on a screen, showing sharp edges...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy