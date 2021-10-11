NFL DFS, Ravens vs. Colts: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are set to square off in a key AFC battle on Monday Night Football. The Ravens enter Monday's clash averaging 420 yards per game on offense, while the Colts are averaging over 110 rushing yards per contest thus far this season. With a limited number of players to choose from in the NFL DFS player pool on Monday night, knowing which matchups to exploit could prove to be extremely lucrative.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0