CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL DFS, Ravens vs. Colts: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are set to square off in a key AFC battle on Monday Night Football. The Ravens enter Monday's clash averaging 420 yards per game on offense, while the Colts are averaging over 110 rushing yards per contest thus far this season. With a limited number of players to choose from in the NFL DFS player pool on Monday night, knowing which matchups to exploit could prove to be extremely lucrative.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Eagles coach details who Ertz was nearly traded for

The Patriots traded Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers on Wednesday, letting the 31-year-old Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback go as he continues to rehab a quad injury that has limited him to start the season. Gilmore won't be able to face the Eagles in Week 5 as he remains on the PUP list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Afc#Dfs#Sportsline#Colts One
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as only QBs in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Not only did Tom Brady’s return to New England end up living up to the hype, it actually might have exceeded it. In his return to Gillette Stadium, Brady and the Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal missed after bouncing off the left upright with under 60 seconds left to play.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy