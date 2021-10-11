CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State official refuses to resign after fierce attack on homosexuality, trans people

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfk4B_0cNfVaOY00
  • North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) is standing behind comments he made over the summer targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
  • In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Robinson defended his comments, saying he “will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission.”
  • “I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) is standing behind comments he made over the summer targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said during comments at Asbury Baptist church in Seagrove, N.C., in June.

“And yes, I called it filth, and if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Robinson defended his comments, saying he “will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission” while also clarifying his remarks were aimed at what children are taught in schools rather than an assault on rights.

“I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”

Robinson added “fight for and protect the rights of all citizens, including those in the LGBTQ[+] community to express themselves however they want”, noting that it is not the “government's role in telling them otherwise.”

Yet the lieutenant governor maintained “the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent."

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

State leaders quickly condemned Robinson’s initial remarks, and some called on the lieutenant governor to resign.

“Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them,” Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson wrote on Twitter. “Our Lt Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place. This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”

White House Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates called Robinsons comments in June “repugnant and offensive.”

The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” Bates said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 4

Related
FOX8 News

Dozens of young people gather in front of Lt. Gov. Robinson’s office to protest transphobic, homophobic comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the steps of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s office Wednesday afternoon were different sides. Both with very strong views. “We wanted to let the lieutenant governor know they aren’t filth. They are beautiful beloved and kind and gentle and good at so many things,” said Melissa Florer-Bixler. Bixler along with […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

‘We demand his immediate resignation’; Triad-based LGBTQ center blasts Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson over homophobic, transphobic comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Calls for N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign have emerged after he was heard on video referring to homosexuality as “filth.” “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove in June […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Trans People#Asbury Baptist
indyweeknc

N.C. House Dems Condemn Lt. Gov.'s Homophobic Comments

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. A group of NC House Democrats spoke in support of LGBTQ residents at a news conference Tuesday while condemning Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s homophobic remarks in a video that surfaced last week. “We’re all here to affirm the value and importance...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
heraldsun.com

NC senator demands Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson resign for calling homosexuality ‘filth’

Update: “White House: NC Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments ‘repugnant’ and ‘spread hate’”. A state senator says Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson should resign for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.”. “There’s no debate here,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. “Mark...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

358K+
Followers
41K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy