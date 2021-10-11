State official refuses to resign after fierce attack on homosexuality, trans people

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) is standing behind comments he made over the summer targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Robinson defended his comments, saying he “will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission.”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) is standing behind comments he made over the summer targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said during comments at Asbury Baptist church in Seagrove, N.C., in June.

“And yes, I called it filth, and if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Robinson defended his comments, saying he “will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission” while also clarifying his remarks were aimed at what children are taught in schools rather than an assault on rights.

“I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”

Robinson added “fight for and protect the rights of all citizens, including those in the LGBTQ[+] community to express themselves however they want”, noting that it is not the “government's role in telling them otherwise.”

Yet the lieutenant governor maintained “the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent."

State leaders quickly condemned Robinson’s initial remarks, and some called on the lieutenant governor to resign.

“Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them,” Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson wrote on Twitter. “Our Lt Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place. This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”

White House Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates called Robinsons comments in June “repugnant and offensive.”

The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” Bates said.

