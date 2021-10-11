CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver slams AT&T after learning One America News is "our business step-sibling"

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last Week Tonight host responded to last week's Reuters report revealing that AT&T funds 90% of the right-wing conspiracy-fueled One America News Network. The report was published a year and a half after Oliver exposed OAN in an April 2020 segment. “Yup!” exclaimed Oliver. “Turns out AT&T has been up to some sh*t. And it is worth noting: AT&T is still technically our business daddy, making OAN our business step-sibling—and not in a hot way.” Oliver added: “The larger point here is: OAN would be literally nothing without AT&T. An OAN accountant reportedly said under oath that AT&T provided 90 percent of Herring Networks’ income. And, as for OAN’s horrendous content, AT&T told us: ‘DIRECTV respects the editorial the channels it carries… Just as AT&T is committed to providing editorial independence for every WarnerMedia show—including this one…’ And that is such a relief—especially the last part—because if I may, I’d like to use that generous editorial independence to offer some constructive feedback to AT&T. The comedian then ran a few suggested taglines for AT&T, including: “All the business savvy of Quibi without the courtesy of committing corporate suicide.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

AT&T played integral part in creating, funding One America News: report

A report from Reuters reveals how AT&T played a major role in creating and funding the conservative news network One America News (OAN). The report details how the telecommunications giant helped created OAN because they allegedly wanted a "conservative network," according to OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr.
BUSINESS
