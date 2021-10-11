How to holiday in underrated Montenegro

The message was delivered with the kind of knowing shrug that only a long and successful career in the KGB can really train you for. Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday, alongside the chief executives of Exxon Mobil, BP, and Total, the Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to deny that his country was using its control of Europe’s gas supplies to advance his nation’s own interests. “We’re not using any weapons,” he said, a trademark steely glint in his eye, dismissing talk of geo-strategic blackmail as “politically motivated blather”. On the contrary, he was, the President insisted, making sure gas supplies were stepped up. If there were any problems, they were all the fault of someone else. Russia was here to help its neighbours.

