Kim Kardashian breathed much-needed life into SNL after a tepid season premiere

Who would have known that Kim Kardashian West would be one of the best hosts in the show’s recent history? So says Travis M. Andrews, who adds: "After last week’s tepid season 47 premiere, which was the lowest-rated episode in the show’s history, SNL was flatlining before it even began in earnest. Part of the issue was the show seemed to have lost its identity. It had unofficially branded itself as something of a resistance movement during Trump’s presidency. Despite — or, perhaps, because of — its weekly conveyor belt of celebrity cameos, led by Alec Baldwin’s exhausting Trump impersonation, it reached a record number of viewers in 2017. Without Trump, the show has felt rudderless, particularly given how carefully it avoids poking fun at the current administration. Leading up to the latest episode, some vocal critics (including Debra Messing) made it clear that they didn’t think Kardashian West had what it takes to turn things around...As it turns out, Kardashian West was the defibrillator the show needed. Key to being a great host, particularly for those not prone to stage performance, is to be game for anything. (See Peyton Manning cursing out kids and pelting them with footballs as an example.) From the second she began her monologue, which was essentially a four-minute self-roast, it was clear she came to play."