Gladys F. Case, age 97 of Merrill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 5, 2021. She was born August 11, 1924, to the late Michael and Genevieve (Slusarski) Ross. She graduated from St. Francis School in 1938 and then from Merrill High School in 1942. On October 23, 1943, Gladys Married John Case at St. Francis Church in Merrill. Gladys was a member of AARP and a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to casinos, and above all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gladys and John made 6 trips to Australia to visit their daughter. They made many other trips that included Tahiti, New Zealand, Hawaii, Tasmania, and many Army Reunions around the United States. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Church.