Dancing with the Stars' Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke reunite after COVID quarantine

 4 days ago
The ballroom pair are expected to perform in person for Disney Week after they had to be quarantined separately following their positive tests.

'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke Gives Big Update About Return to Ballroom After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are making their way back to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom after both testing positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks. The pro dancer and her Peloton instructor partner still managed to compete virtually this week as they recovered from the virus, but Burke revealed in an Instagram video Wednesday that she had been cleared to return to the ballroom in person for next week's shows.
Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete on ‘DWTS’ from home

They’re still in the running for the mirrorball trophy. Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” from home this week while they recover from COVID-19. “Even though my partner and I have COVID, which I still feel so bad about… we are going to still...
