‘Judge Judy’ bailiff says he wasn’t invited to be a part of her new show

 5 days ago

Petri Hawkins Byrd has responded to inquiries as to why he's not in the trailer for "Judy Justice.". The longtime bailiff on the syndciated court show told EW he wasn't asked to participate in Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series with IMDB. "My assumption is if you were going on to...

Primetimer

Judge Judy's longtime bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd: Judy Sheindlin "didn't ask me" to join Judy Justice

Viewers took notice of Byrd's absence when Sheindlin's new IMDb TV court show's trailer featured a new bailiff. Byrd, who was Judge Judy's bailiff during the show's entire 25-year run, says he was never approached about joining the new show. Byrd tells EW after production wrapped in April, he turned his attention to his wife, Makita Bond-Byrd, a longtime Judge Judy producer who was scheduled for brain surgery. "I didn't have time to think about or ask about Judy Justice," says Byrd, whose wife just completed her third round of chemotherapy. As Byrd notes, the final season was taped remotely with him and the crew in Los Angeles and Sheindlin in New York City because of the pandemic. It wasn't until July that Byrd asked Sheindlin directly about his future. "She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project," he says, adding: "My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role."
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
Get a new look at Judge Judy’s new show

While her iconic Judge Judy headed into the television sunset in September after 25 years on the air, don't expect Judge Judith Shiendlin, one of the wealthiest personalities on TV, to retire. Instead, she's pulling back the curtain on her latest venture, IMDb TV's Judy Justice. The streaming show kicks...
Deadline

‘Judge Judy’ Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Speaking Out On His Absence From New ‘Judy Justice’ Show

Petri Hawkins Byrd, the longtime bailiff on the Judge Judy show, is speaking out on why he's not part of the new IMDB show, Judy Justice. Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he was simply never asked to be part of the new show. He claims they never talked about any future role for him in the new show as they produced the 25th and final season, which saw Judge Judy Sheindlin appear in New York, while Byrd and the rest of the crew stayed in Los Angeles. "My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at...
