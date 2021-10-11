CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville Adams, star of HBO's Oz, dies at 58

 4 days ago
The actor, best known for playing Zahir Arif on Oz and Officer Jeff Westby on Homicide: Life on the Street, died eight months after a GoFundMe page was established to help him as he battled cancer. Oz creator and former Homicide executive producer Tom Fontana created the GoFundMe with Oz alum Dean Winters. Fontana paid tribute to Adams on Instagram, as did Winters. "His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating," wrote Winters.. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. He may as well have had people throwing rose petals at his feet while he walked down the street. A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I’m a better human being for knowing you. RIP G."

Miami New Times

Granville Adams, Employees Owner Partner and Oz Actor, Dead at 58

Granville Adams, whom many Miamians knew as the dapper and ever-smiling partner at Employees Only and doorman extraordinaire at Florida Room, has died of cancer. Adams' wife, Christina Lomeli, and friends posted a loving tribute to Adams on social media. A New York native, Adams grew up in Harlem and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Tampa

‘Oz’ Actor Granville Adam Has Lost His Battle With Cancer

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Senior Managing Director and President of Sales and Marketing at HFZ Group Alicia Goldstein, EVP of Faena Rose Pablo De Ritis, and Granville Adams circa February 2016 in Miami, FL. (Photo by Jason Binn/WireImage) (CNN) — Granville Adams, who played as Zahir Arif on HBO’s...
MIAMI, FL
