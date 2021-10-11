Granville Adams, star of HBO's Oz, dies at 58

The actor, best known for playing Zahir Arif on Oz and Officer Jeff Westby on Homicide: Life on the Street, died eight months after a GoFundMe page was established to help him as he battled cancer. Oz creator and former Homicide executive producer Tom Fontana created the GoFundMe with Oz alum Dean Winters. Fontana paid tribute to Adams on Instagram, as did Winters. "His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating," wrote Winters.. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. He may as well have had people throwing rose petals at his feet while he walked down the street. A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I’m a better human being for knowing you. RIP G."