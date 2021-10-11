CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Buccaneers still need to trade one player before it’s too late

By John Paul
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the modern NFL, few things are proven as decisively as the fact that running backs don’t matter. Time and time again, teams around the league have made the mistake of paying big money for a running back, only to realize a few years later that their value decreases faster than a car after it leaves the lot. No disrespect to running backs, but it’s a position that is incredibly liable to suffer injuries, and unlike QBs, there is a surplus a running backs for teams like the Buccaneers to give a try.

Comments / 7

FanSided

FanSided

