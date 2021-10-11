Instagram user who has had @SquidGame handle for years loses it, gains it back

The Twitter account that launched last month does exactly what it name says, offering a few seconds of SNL hosts introducing musical guests -- from Al Gore's introduction of Phish to Snoop Dogg introducing Avril Lavigne It even contains Adrian Brody's cringeworthy introduction of Sean Paul in dreadlocks speaking in a Jamaican accent that got him banned from the show. "SNL Hosts Introducing the Musical Guest" was created by an anonymous 30-something who tells Rolling Stone that he has long been fascinated by the strange combinations of host and musical guests, and the formal nature of the introductions. “Like, they always have to say ‘Ladies and gentlemen’ so it has the gravitas of introducing the Von Trapp children or something, but no, it’s just Third Eye Blind,” he cracks. “The account was made mostly for those guys so we could actually see these moments we vaguely remember.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO