Instagram user who has had @SquidGame handle for years loses it, gains it back
Twitch streamer and Yogscast member Lydia Ellery's @SquidGame account was removed without warning last Thursday because it shared the same name with the Netflix series. "Ermm I think so many people have been trying to log into my account or reporting it (squidgame) that instagram have banned me," she tweeted late last week. "I've applied for it to be reviewed and have to wait 24 hours for their decision." She later added: "I was being inundated with messages from fans from the show but now Instagram have completely blocked me from using it." By Sunday, Ellery says her account had been restored, writing: "Squid Game has been my brand for over 10 years and streaming is my full time job (my Twitch is also named SquidGame), so it's been a bit of a nightmare."www.primetimer.com
