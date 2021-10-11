Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne spoke to Metal Hammer about the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man album and has stated 15 were recorded for the record. Ozzy said, “It’s going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can’t describe it completely. I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re fucking around with it all the time.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO