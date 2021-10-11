CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

By Jon Blistein
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne gave props to the most low, Satan, for protecting him from Covid-19. In a cheeky statement sent to Metal Hammer, Osbourne credited Satan for protecting him during the pandemic, even as other members of his family caught the coronavirus: “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

101.9 The Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi + Other New Album Collaborations

Ozzy Osbourne may have reunited with producer-guitarist Andrew Watt to work on his next album, but the record will include an expanded lineup of players beyond who he worked with on Ordinary Man. During a chat on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard channel, the "Prince of Darkness" revealed several name collaborations happening on the record, including two very well known collaborators from his past - Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s Forthcoming Album Set To Feature Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde And Many More

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced the release of his forthcoming, un-titled album. Now, Osbourne is releasing details about who fans can expect to be featured on the album. The Prince of Darkness announced that efforts from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck all have contributed to his upcoming album. Along with the guitar legends, Osbourne’s album is said to also feature drummers Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and bassist Robert Trujillo as the background band.
MUSIC
metalinjection

OZZY OSBOURNE Says Satan Saved Him From COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne made a deal with the devil many moons ago, and it looks like it continues to pay off. The Prince of Darkness was recently interviewed by Metal Hammer and the topic turned to COVID-19, and how his wife, Sharon, and their granddaughter tested positive but Ozzy was somehow spared. Ozzy knew why, he had somebody special looking over him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

