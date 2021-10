Excitement is in the air this weekend at Copley Square as thousands of visitors and New Englanders descend on Boston to get ready for the 125th annual Boston Marathon. "I know this race is going to be a big race. It's going to be really important to some people because it's really important to them,” argued 8-year-old Ramzy Shadid, who plans to attend the race with his father as a spectator on Monday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO