We break down why FAU is not built to come from behind, why the pick six was the game, and what should happen at offensive line and what should happen during the bye. Want to keep up with all the latest FAU football and recruiting news? Be sure to follow us on Twitter at: @Owls247, @MarinelliShane, and @TheKevinFielder. Thinking about becoming a VIP subscriber to Owls247? The time is now! Get your first month for $1.