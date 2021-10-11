CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working-Class Americans Are Standing Up for Themselves—and the Left Is Denouncing Them | Opinion

By Batya Ungar-Sargon
Southwest Airlines canceled over 1,000 flights this weekend. Thousands of passengers were left stranded in airports across the country on Sunday, after a quarter of all flights never took off. Southwest blamed air traffic control issues for the cancelations, but to many, they seemed connected to Southwest's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which its pilots asked a court to block. Were the canceled flights the result of a "sick out" on the part of pilots refusing to get vaccinated? The pilots' union denied it, but when Amtrak started canceling trains Sunday afternoon due to "unforeseen crew issues," the idea that a general strike is brewing started to circulate, a response to the mass firings of other working-class and middle class Americans—nurses and police officers—who have refused the vaccine.

shivwitts49
4d ago

we need to start a revolution, not one with violence but more of a noncompliance. the rule makers, make rules to make money. they need us to comply to do that. stop complying, so the money. hope the laws lessen.

Eggman73
4d ago

The Democrat politicians haven't been for the union workers for a lot of years now. What they ARE for is smoke and mirrors in order to obtain the union voting block. Lots of promises and few to no results.

Whynot
4d ago

Yes the Working class has shifted... they are far more economically populist since 2008... the anger against the Bankers has hardened into hatred... rightly so since none were held to account... or even lost a dime.... but something else has shifted.... both on the left and right in the middle and working classes there is also a deep anger over the useless wars and continuing international confrontations... from which our elites have insulated themselves... only the working class has borne that burden of death and are tired of being cannon fodder for corporate portfolios.... the democrats and Republicans dare not confront that... only Trump told the truth about Bush and his lies.

