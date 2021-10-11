CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Ignore Taxes in Retirement Planning

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Fossing and Zach Jenkins explain why taxes are so often overlooked in the retirement planning process and ways to be proactive. Sponsored by Northstar Financial & Retirement Planning.

The Motley Fool

3 Retirement Savings Moves to Avoid at All Costs

Building a retirement nest egg is a lifelong project. Some mistakes can make it difficult to invest enough for a secure future. Retirees must rely on savings, as Social Security alone won't provide enough income. Saving for retirement can be a challenge, but it's crucial for every senior to have...
wealthmanagement.com

Retirement Planning Amidst Inflation

Retirees worry more than most of us about inflation—even though there hasn’t been much to worry about for several decades. This year is different. The economic fits and starts of recovery from the pandemic have produced some hot inflation numbers. Many experts regard the trend as temporary, but for now, financial advisors are dealing with an unfamiliar landscape when it comes to clients and inflation.
Forbes

As You Pay Down Debt, Don’t Forget About Retirement Savings, Too

Founder/CEO of Next Generation Trust Company, a trust company specializing in custodial & administrative services for Self-Directed IRAs. Younger workers who won’t retire anytime soon still have plenty of time to save for their golden years. Word to the wise: Don’t get stuck with debt going into retirement, as many retirees struggle with this.
hudsonvalley360.com

Social Security Matters: What happens to the Social Security taxes I paid when I die

I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into Social Security. Is this correct?. The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
Kiplinger

Even the Experts Can’t Figure Out How to Plan for Retirement Income

An article in The New York Times this August, “How to Enjoy Retirement Without Going Broke,” is a reminder that experts — from Nobel Prize winners to financial advisers — are challenged by planning for retirement income. It also showed that those who provide investment advice are stymied by this almost universal problem for a large part of the retiree market.
Herald Tribune

OPINION: Don't raise tax rates on reinsurance

You don’t need to tell Florida consumers about the challenges facing Florida’s property insurance market. Rising premiums, cancellations and non-renewals are becoming an unfortunate fact of life for too many Florida homeowners who are bearing the brunt of poor market conditions. Given such challenges, a provision of the Biden Administration’s...
Florida Star

OP-ED: Don’t Raise Taxes on the Investments Black-Owned Businesses Depend On

Across the United States, there are 2.6 million Black-owned businesses that account for over $138 billion in revenue each year. This innovative and entrepreneurial passion is what has fostered long-term economic prosperity and sustainability in communities from coast to coast. These businesses should be celebrated as pillars of our local communities and the backbone of our nation’s economy. Regrettably, just […]
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 means reducing the size of your monthly benefits check. You could still end up with more lifetime income. You need to consider your health and marital status when deciding when to claim benefits. Social Security benefits can be claimed at 62. Most financial experts advise...
CBS Tampa

Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents’ Bank Accounts

(CBS Detroit) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the fourth round advance Child Tax Credit payments on October 15. The actual time the check arrives depends on the payment method and individual banks. Many parents with direct deposit set up through the IRS had already received their money Friday morning. That amounted to roughly 60 million children overall the last time around. The remainder of families receiving their credits via direct deposit should have their money by the end of the day. Mailed checks could take up to a week, given various issues with the U.S. postal system....
