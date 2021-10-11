CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Police search for driver after Somerset woman jumps from moving car, found hiding under porch

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the driver of a car after leading police on a high-speed chase only for the wanted woman in the passenger seat to jump from the car in an attempt to run.

State Police were called to Burger King Oct. 7 for a report of a wanted woman, Destiny Sexton, 21, of Somerset, being seen only to leave in a black Chevy Cruze before troopers could arrive. The Cruze was found moments later, driven by 27-year-old Mark Boden.

Boden reportedly took off at high speeds and led police on a chase for five miles before coming to a stop in someone’s yard on Red Goose Road. Before stopping, police say Sexton jumped from the moving car and took off on foot. She was later found by the Pennsylvania Game Commission hiding under someone’s porch.

Boden also allegedly ran from the scene and into a wooded area. Multiple agencies searched but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information on Boden’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.

