Indian streamer SonyLIV is continuing its planned global expansion with a Canada launch on Oct. 15. The service will cost CAD$9.99 ($8.05) monthly or CAD$49.99 ($40.30) annually. As revealed by Variety, the streamer had revealed wide rollout plans from October, backed by a 40-strong new originals slate. Available at launch in Canada will be eight-episode series “Tabbar” (Family), directed by Ajitpal Singh, whose debut feature “Fire in the Mountains” had its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year. Set in and around Jalandhar, Punjab, “Tabbar” maps the journey of the Singh family and how their life takes a 360-degree turn after an unfortunate incident....

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO