The Browns defense has been at their best when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been at his best. That was certainly evident last week when Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round rookie linebacker, recorded his best game yet as a pro: four tackles, one quarterback hit, one tackle for a loss and two passes defensed. The Browns, of course, limited the Bears to just one net passing yard and 47 net offensive yards — both the lowest they've ever allowed against an opponent.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO