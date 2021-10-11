Foiled by the officials, the Cleveland Browns can play with any team in the AFC -- for 57 minutes: Doug Lesmerises
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have trailed in every game this season, but have led entering every fourth quarter. In 300 minutes of football, the Browns have been ahead or tied for 236:45 and behind for 63:15. That means they’ve been behind for about 21% of the season. The Browns can play with anyone, and they’re 3-2. The Browns fight and they have a plan. They’re pretty tough, pretty skilled and pretty smart.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0