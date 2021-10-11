CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportall and Wildmoka join forces to democratise digital sports broadcasting

sportspromedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith coverage of over 30 sports already available, the Sportall marketplace allows ALL sports rightsholders to succeed in their digital transformation, helping them achieve a strong digital media coverage across web and mobile App OTT platforms as well as social media. Sportall, alongside key partners such as Wildmoka, offer an end-to-end video platform, spanning from initial video contribution through to the end-viewer interface that fans can enjoy.

www.sportspromedia.com

