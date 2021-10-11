Sportall and Wildmoka join forces to democratise digital sports broadcasting

The English Premier League recently secured a $680,000 licensing deal with Apple TV+’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso. The EPL is by no means the first sports team or league to license intellectual property to a scripted television series or movie. But many of the previous integrations have been either targeted at an existing fan base (think: the movie Draft Day) or not substantive enough to the plot itself to make a noticeable difference to the business (think: the Yankees in Seinfeld). That is not the case this time around. Octagon EVP and head of integrated marketing Derek Aframe...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO