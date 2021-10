After a slow start to this season, it appears that the Steelers may be looking for a new quarterback this offseason. While Ben Roethlisberger has had a Hall of Fame career for the Steelers, it appears that he may be nearing the end of the road. Roethlisberger should remain the starter for the Steelers for the foreseeable future this season, barring injury, but it is evident that the Steelers should begin looking for future options soon.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO