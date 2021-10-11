CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kiké's postseason thus far? Historic

By Mac Cerullo
Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Kiké Hernández has always been renowned as an exceptional postseason performer, but he’s never put together a run like he has the past two games. Over the past two games Hernández has gone 8 for 12 with three doubles, two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI to help lead the Red Sox to a pair of huge wins over the Tampa Bay Rays.

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
CBS Boston

Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez Battle In Historic 17-Pitch At-Bat

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After a rough start in Game 1, Eduardo Rodriguez was cruising for the Red Sox in Game 4 against the Rays. With a chance to clinch a trip to the ALCS on the line, Rodriguez retired the first six batters he faced on Monday night at Fenway Park. And then he ran into Austin Meadows. And things slowed down. A lot. Meadows, batting in the seventh spot in Tampa’s lineup, fouled off the first three pitches he saw. Down 0-2 in the count, he then took three straight balls — one up high, two off the plate — to...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Kevin Youkilis
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
Person
John Valentin
True Blue LA

A Dodgers fan’s rooting guide to the MLB postseason

Here’s a fun playoff guide for Dodgers fans ahead of the 2021 MLB Postseason. If the Dodgers were to unfortunately get eliminated, who should we root for?. The Dodgers are quite familiar with the Rays, as they were their opponent in the 2020 World Series. Last year was the second time the franchise has reached the Fall Classic, but they have failed to win one yet.
MLB
MLB

Here are MLB's postseason HR leaders

To rack up a lot of home runs in the postseason, a hitter needs plenty of chances and the ability to come through on the biggest stage. These 10 elite October performers have had both, each producing at least 17 big flies in their playoff careers. Here is a look at the top postseason home run hitters of all time.
MLB
MLB

A new way to see postseason's best plays

This postseason has already featured some memorable plays. And now fans can see those plays in a whole new way thanks to MLB FieldVision. FieldVision tracks every play in 3D, allowing you to see everything that happens on the field from angles and perspectives that you could never get from watching the game on TV.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#The Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#Espn#Alds#American League#Alcs
telegram.com

Some WooSox players will have presence in Boston's postseason

WORCESTER — Since the Boston Red Sox clinched a wild-card berth and will face the New York Yankees in a one-game playoff Tuesday night at Fenway Park, several WooSox players still will have an impact for the parent club. Worcester’s inaugural season ended Sunday with a series sweep over the...
MLB
philliesnation.com

How have former Phillies fared so far in the postseason?

Though the Philadelphia Phillies missed the postseason for the 10th consecutive year in 2021, October baseball has once again provided their fans with a favorite annual pastime: the ability to live vicariously through the exploits of former Phillies. We’re through two rounds of the postseason — or one, if you...
MLB
MLB

Kiké homers for historic 7th straight hit

BOSTON -- Kiké Hernández heard chants of “Kiké! Kiké!” as he rounded the bases in the Red Sox’s 6-4, 13-inning win over the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, his fifth-inning home run having cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster while boosting the Red Sox to a 4-2 lead on Sunday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Three key takeaways from the MLB postseason so far

The MLB playoffs are in full swing as we’ve already completed both the American and National League Wild Card rounds. With the two ALDS series set to begin tonight, now is a good time to discuss a few takeaways from the 2021 postseason so far, and how what we’ve learned could impact the Braves upcoming Division Series versus the Brewers. Below are a few noticable aspects of the playoffs that should be of significance for Atlanta as it begins its playoff push…
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
92.9 The Ticket

Drive Poll – What Is Boston’s Postseason Fate?

It was a magical setting at Fenway Park last night as the Boston Red Sox handled the New York Yankees 6-2 to claim the AL Wild Card game. There was a noise in the park, an old noise, that had not been heard in quite some time. One that wasn't quite there in 2018 as the machine-like Sox steamrolled to 119 wins and a World Series title.
MLB
okcheartandsoul.com

Kiké Hernández sets Red Sox postseason record with seven straight hits in ALDS vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox were going to need a massive individual performance from someone to beat the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, and Enrique Hernández is that someone. Hernandez went 5 for 6 with a home run and three doubles in Boston’s Game 2 win (BOS 14, TB 6), and he continued the hot hitting in Game 3 (live updates).
MLB
True Blue LA

Sunday's MLB postseason schedule

Sunday’s schedule features two Games 3 in the American League Division Series, with the scenes shifting to Chicago and Boston. Despite what the final score indicated, Game 2 of this series was actually closer than you’d think. That’s until the Astros pulled away in the seventh after jumping on Craig Kimbrel for a crooked spot.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy