Opinion/Letter: Democrats must win in 2022 and 2024

On Oct. 4, New Hampshire House Minority Leader Renny Cushing commented on reckless actions of the Republican legislative majority: diverting state funds from the public to private schools; ending revenue sharing with cities and towns; placing language in the budget to control what teachers may say about race and gender; banning abortions after six weeks (even in cases of rape or incest); allowing men to petition courts to control a woman's access to an abortion; encouraging the public to harass and intimidate patients as they enter reproductive health facilities; impeding pandemic response; permitting the over-the-counter sale of Ivermectin (a horse deworming med that is ineffectual against COVID and has caused deaths); ending the prohibition on conversion therapy for gay youth; and subjecting parents to child abuse charges for accepting the sexuality of their children.