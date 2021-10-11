CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madlib and AKAI SOLO played Elsewhere (pics)

By BrooklynVegan Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary hip hop producer Madlib landed at Brooklyn venue Elsewhere on Friday (10/8) with support from the great local underground rapper AKAI SOLO. Right before he came on stage, Egon from Now-Again Records span for a bit, and then Madlib DJed for about 90 minutes, playing tons of crowdpleasers, including one of his collaborations with the late, great MF DOOM, during which he saluted the crowd. After his set, he hung around on stage to sign and take photos.

