Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons Headline iHeartRadio's Alter Ego Concert

By Jem Aswad
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more will perform at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, presented by Capital One and taking place at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022. Kings of Leon, Willow, All Time Low and others are also on the bill for the show, which will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated “The Woody Show.”

