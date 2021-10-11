Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons Headline iHeartRadio's Alter Ego Concert

They spent two straight weeks at number one about a month ago. Just when you thought they were done, they climb back to the top. Congrats to 'Saturday' making it back to that number one spot for twenty one pilots. A mediocre week for voting, had a lot of votes coming in, but for the same songs. Let's mix things up with some new adds. I have the latest from Doja Cat going in, along with a new one from Justin Bieber. You can give both of those new songs a listen right below your top six from last week.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO