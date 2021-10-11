CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Gun violence: Promise lost, a family devastated

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmaria Jones was just 13 years old when a stray bullet struck and killed her as she danced for her mother inside a Chicago home. (Oct. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/04d91745768a442a95775e489e1cd89b.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ap Archive

Comments / 0

Community Policy