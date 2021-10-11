CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy start to the week

By Julianna Cullen
kq2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chiloquin (OR) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Chiloquin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chiloquin: Friday, October 15: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 16: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 17: Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then
CHILOQUIN, OR
Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bath: Friday, October 15: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 16: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight;
BATH, PA
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A cool and fall like Friday ahead

Rain showers have started to exit the area early this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the lunch time hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

A cool and fall like Friday ahead

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weathercall
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A fall like weekend

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Saturday Afternoon Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afternoon highs are still on track to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon.  We should see a mix of sun and clouds making it a beautiful Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase as the day gets underway.  Winds are expected to kick up and rain chances increase after 2 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, with that said some storms could be gusty prompting damaging winds.  Rain and storms should wrap after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet. We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week. FRIDAY – Mostly to Partly Sunny and Very Warm, Humid. High 83. SATURDAY — Very Warm, Humid. PM  Showers and T-Storms. High 80. SUNDAY — Partly Sunny, Blustery and Much Cooler. High 63. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 64 TUESDAY — Sunny and Beautiful. High 68.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy