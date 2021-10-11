CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning sign coach Jon Cooper to extension through 2024-25

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bqEV_0cNfPz9300
Panthers Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper watches during the third period of the team's preseason NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Jon Cooper to a three-year extension through the 2024-25 season, rewarding their coach after the team won consecutive Stanley Cup titles.

Cooper has been behind bench with the Lightning since March 2013, and the team has made five appearances in the Eastern Conference Final. It has played in the Stanley Cup Final three times over the past seven seasons.

“Unequivocally, Coop is the best person for the job,” general manager Julien BriseBois said. “He is a great leader, spokesperson and ambassador for our organization. We are lucky to have him as our head coach and I very much look forward to our continued partnership.”

Cooper, the longest tenured coach in the NHL, has a 383-197-53 record in just over eight seasons with Tampa Bay.

The Lightning won the 2020 Stanley Cup title in five games over the Dallas Stars. They repeated during the shortened 2021 season, defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

BOLTS COACH JON COOPER COMMENTS ON MATHIEU JOSEPH'S STATUS AFTER 'SUCKER PUNCH' FROM DYLAN LARKIN

It was a crazy game between the defending Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night, and not just because of the score. The Bolts managed to erase a three-goal deficit in order to beat the Wings 7-6 in overtime. However, the big event of the game was a sequence between Detroit's Dylan Larkin and the Lightning's Mathieu Joseph.
NHL
The Spun

Amari Cooper Reacts To What Happened With Jon Gruden

One of the first major decisions Jon Gruden made when he returned to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018 was to trade wideout Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick. Cooper has been a star for the Cowboys since joining the franchise in October of 2018. In...
NFL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Brisebois
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Named Starting Goaltender For Bruins’ Season Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have made their decision. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the season opener on Saturday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy made the announcement as promised on Friday. Swayman got the nod over Linus Ullmark, whom the Bruins signed to a four-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Ullmark went 0-0-2 with an .839 save percentage and 3.91 GAA in the preseason. Swayman went 1-0-1 with a .932 save percentage and 1.99 GAA in his preseason action. Swayman of course surprised just about everybody when he came up to the NHL last year, going 7-3-0 with a .945...
NHL
WILX-TV

Panthers Sign Their Star to Extension

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers have agreed on an $80 million, eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $10 million. That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not immediately released by the team. The contract is the largest in total value in Panthers history. Barkov and the Panthers had been working for several days to complete the deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens#Https Apnews Com Nhl
ClutchPoints

Raiders coach Jon Gruden trolls SoFi Stadium after lightning delay

A lightning delay caused some brief confusion before the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers played on Monday night. That’s because SoFi Stadium, the home of the Chargers, is an indoor stadium. According to Raiders coach Jon Gruden, per Pro Football Talk, he thought the whole thing was a...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper never felt resigned Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden was racist

Amari Cooper admits he doesn’t surprise easily. So the recent revelations about former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden didn’t exactly knock the Dallas Cowboys seven-year veteran off his feet. Gruden resigned earlier this week after emails he sent while working as an ESPN commentator revealed racist, misogynistic and...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills lock up slot corner Taron Johnson with extension through 2024

The Buffalo Bills locked up another key piece of their defense Saturday by signing slot cornerback Taron Johnson to a contract extension. Johnson is in his fourth season with the Bills and was scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, with the expiration of his rookie contract. The three-year extension keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. The Bills locked up star cornerback Tre’Davious White through the 2025 season with an extension 13 months ago. They locked up weak-side linebacker Matt Milano through 2024 with an extension in March.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
nhltraderumor.com

Mattias Ekholm signs a four-year, $25 million contract extension

After NHL Trade Rumors were floating around at last year’s NHL trade deadline and this past offseason that Mattias Ekholm could be traded, he has re-signed with the Nashville Predators. Ekholm, 31, has signed a four-year, $25 million contract extension, which carries an annual average value of $6.25 million. Entering...
NHL
Nashville Post

Ekholm: Signing extension with Predators a ‘no brainer’

Seven months ago, Mattias Ekholm’s future with the Nashville Predators was anything but certain. Now, the 31-year-old defenseman is tied to the Predators for the next five seasons after agreeing to a four-year, $25 million contract extension ($6.25 million average annual value) with the team on Wednesday morning. The deal...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

U.S Hockey Hall Of Fame In Eveleth Honors Sport’s History, All-Stars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a town in the State of Hockey where pucks and sticks are as common as stop signs and sidewalks. Eveleth is also home to the world’s largest hockey stick — which is fitting considering how much success they’ve had on the ice. “I hate to name names because there are a lot of them. People in Minnesota understand the Eveleth thing because back in the day they were impressive,” said Doug Palazzari, executive director of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Add Palazzari to the town’s list of hockey greats. In fact, Palazzari is one of more than a...
NHL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy