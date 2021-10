A new study shows that cats might be just as affectionate as dogs and might be as closely bonded to their owners, despite the commonly held beliefs that say otherwise. The researchers examined 70 kittens and 38 adult cats when separated from their owners. The test involved leaving the cats with their owners for two minutes, separating them for two minutes, and then allowing them to see one another again. The study showed that pet cats had very similar attachment styles towards their caregivers that are more recognized in dogs.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO