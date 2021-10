We all go through phases of wanting to eat healthily and stay on top of our goals, but sometimes you slip and it can feel impossible to get back to where you were. This meal plan is focused on whole food, plant recipes that taste amazing, to get you to enjoy eating plant-based meals, and marvel at all the color on your plate. If you’re having a hard time wanting veggies, you can try piling them on a pizza, putting them in a yummy buddha bowl, or even sneak them into your desserts. Another way is to find delicious recipes that make you excited to get into the kitchen.

