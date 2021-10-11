'Nobody puts Baby in the corner'! From Dirty Dancing to Twilight, these are the top 10 most romantic movie kisses...

There’s a reason why Christmas is dubbed as the “most wonderful time of the year”. People seem to be in a lighter and more festive mood, all ready to spread some holiday cheer. It’s one of the best times to unwind and make up for lost time with family and friends. Traditions are also a huge part of the holiday season. Each family has their own set of customs and routines that are usually followed to a T. One of them is binge watching Christmas-themed movies. What better way to get into the holiday groove than by watching the festivities unfold in real life, and onscreen. Here are five romantic Christmas movies to get you in a holiday mood, in no particular order.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO