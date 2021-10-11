CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Nobody puts Baby in the corner'! From Dirty Dancing to Twilight, these are the top 10 most romantic movie kisses...

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2005 film was lapped up by Jane Austin fans who love a historical romance. Matthew Macfadyen played the stern and seemingly unemotional Mr. Darcy, whilst Keira Knightley played Elizabeth Bennet. The ‘Spooks’ actor spoke to the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper about his character: "I find Darcy very sympathetic, I find it heartbreaking that he's seen as very haughty and proud - and he is those things - but he's a young man who is still grieving for his parents. He's from an ancient family and has this huge responsibility, but it seemed to me that he's still trying to work out who he is and how to be in the world. I found that very interesting, and I found him very sympathetic."

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktswblog.net

Good Bad Movies Ep 40: Twilight

Good Bad Movies is the podcast about films that might not be winning any love from critics but are great in their own special way. Hosts Adam Snydar and Adrian Lopez review and rave over movies that might not be traditionally ‘good’ but are still beloved and worth a watch.
MOVIES
romper.com

15 Baby Names If You Like ‘Twilight’

People love to poke fun at Twilight, but if you’ve read the books, you likely found them engaging and hard to put down. Not only that, but if you’re a parent-to-be you know that those books are full of some beautiful ideas for Twilight baby names. Inspiration can come from anywhere, including from a family of vampires.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Keira Knightley
TVOvermind

Five Romantic Christmas Movies to Get You in a Holiday Mood

There’s a reason why Christmas is dubbed as the “most wonderful time of the year”. People seem to be in a lighter and more festive mood, all ready to spread some holiday cheer. It’s one of the best times to unwind and make up for lost time with family and friends. Traditions are also a huge part of the holiday season. Each family has their own set of customs and routines that are usually followed to a T. One of them is binge watching Christmas-themed movies. What better way to get into the holiday groove than by watching the festivities unfold in real life, and onscreen. Here are five romantic Christmas movies to get you in a holiday mood, in no particular order.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Sounds Like Love’ does no justice to romantic comedies, or romance, or movies

I do not dislike romantic comedies. They are comforting, emotional and contain romance and optimism. That is to say, none of the problems with Juana Marcías’s (“Under the Same Roof”) Spanish film “Sounds Like Love” stem from it being a rom-com. If anything, the problem is that it doesn’t seem to want to be one. Rather than committing to the genre, the film dances around romance by pairing two characters who should not be together.
MOVIES
Parsons Sun

Her only wish is to drunk tweet! 10 things that make Adele a very human pop star

The pop star is about to release more music after a long hiatus and her early teaser of new single ‘Easy On Me’ has already caused havoc on the internet world. The ‘Turning Tables’ hitmaker has never been a regular popstar. From her humble beginnings to the height of her fame, she has continued to behave like her regular self, without crazy celebrity demands. Here are 10 times Adele proved to be the rarest type of star to walk the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Dancing#Baby#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Parsons Sun

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home feels like 'end of a franchise'

Tom Holland has described 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as "the end of a franchise". The 25-year-old actor - who first played Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' - has opened up on the future of the superhero in the upcoming 'Spider-Man' sequel, which follows 'Homecoming' and 'Far From Home'.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy