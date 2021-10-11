CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Suu Kyi pleads not guilty to breaking virus rules

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 4 days ago

BANGKOK — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint pleaded not guilty Monday to violating COVID-19 restrictions, their lawyers said, as the pair were formally indicted after the army seized power. Each was charged with two counts under the Disaster Management Act for failing to...

www.washingtonpost.com

