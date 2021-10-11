CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWOW NY41S fanless PC stick with Intel Celeron J4105, 8GB, 128GB Storage and more

By Julian Horsey
The AWOW NY41S PC stick is powered by an Intel Celeron J4105 processor supported by 8 GB of RAM and can be equipped with either 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. Making the pocket PC capable of running Windows 10 Pro and supporting 4K@60Hz displays. Thanks to its fanless design the PC stick computer makes no noise during operation and features a special cooling system to help the PC remain stable even when under heavy loads.

