AWOW NY41S fanless PC stick with Intel Celeron J4105, 8GB, 128GB Storage and more
The AWOW NY41S PC stick is powered by an Intel Celeron J4105 processor supported by 8 GB of RAM and can be equipped with either 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. Making the pocket PC capable of running Windows 10 Pro and supporting 4K@60Hz displays. Thanks to its fanless design the PC stick computer makes no noise during operation and features a special cooling system to help the PC remain stable even when under heavy loads.www.geeky-gadgets.com
