Warren, NJ

Warren, Watchung libraries list program offerings

newjerseyhills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are upcoming programs at the Warren Township and Watchung libraries. Both are part of the Somerset County library network. Program dates and times are subject to change. All programs are free and registration is required unless otherwise indicated. Visit SCLSNJ.org or email ask@sclibnj.org for more information. To contact the Warren Township branch, (908) 458-8450. To contact the Watchung branch, call (908) 458-8455.

